The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

The first residents of Blundells Cottage

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blundells Cottage in 1963, a year before it became a museum. Picture: Mike Brown, NLA

We've all heard of Blundells Cottage, that rubble-stone museum on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin, named after the family who lived there for more than 50 years around the turn of the 20th century.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.