The first residents of Blundells Cottage

How long have you been keeping rainfall records? Kingsley and his family kept records at Brooklands from 1926 until 2022. "We never missed a day checking the gauge," says Kingsley. "If we were sick or away, a neighbour or friend would take the reading." That's not one day missed in over 35,000. What an effort. Oh, and for the record, the driest year was 1982 (300mm) and the wettest was 1950 (1269mm). Maybe we can give the wettest record a shake this year? You can check out the tea tin (BYO hot water!), rainfall records and many other curious objects at The Brooklands story exhibition currently on show at the Hall School Museum & Heritage Centre (Thursdays 9am-12pm and Sundays 12pm-4pm).