The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Momentum is gathering for 'Tom's Law' to honour a young man who lost his life when hit by a reckless driver

PB
By Peter Brewer
July 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McLuckie at the portrait wall in his home which honours his son, Matthew, who was the blameless victim of reckless drivers on May 19. Oicture: Karleen Minney

Tom McLuckie is angry, grieving, frustrated and desperately wants to bring about change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.