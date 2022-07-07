There were 135 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Wednesday on 8pm.
Of those, six patients are in the ICU and two are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 1292 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 368 were aged 25-39.
ACT Health said anyone looking to get a PCR test at the Mitchell, Kambah or Holt can save time by filling out a form beforehand.
Complete the Capital Pathology form and show to testing staff when you arrive.
Three thousand more Australians died in the first two months of this year than expected, but it wasn't all down to the unfolding Omicron wave of COVID-19, a new study shows.
Australia's health 2022, the 18th biennial health report released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare on Thursday, sheds new light on the wide-ranging damage COVID-19 has wrought on the nation.
Taking into account statistical variation, 3105 more people died in Australia than expected in January and February after the emergence of the Omicron variant saw national daily cases explode past 100,000.
A high proportion of the excess deaths were attributed to COVID-19, along with larger than expected numbers for coronary heart disease (29 per cent), dementia (24 per cent), chronic lower respiratory conditions (23 per cent), stroke (20 per cent) and diabetes (14 per cent).
- With AAP
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
