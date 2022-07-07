As Young Australian of the Year for 2022, Daniel Nour has had opportunities "you don't want to miss".
The national platform to advocate for the cause he believes in so passionately had given "fuel to the fire that is already burning," 27-year-old Dr Nour said.
"It's been an honour and a privilege, but also a responsibility. It's certainly given me many opportunities to stand in front of our national leaders, whether that be corporate or government, and raise awareness."
Dr Nour is the founder of Street Side Medics, a mobile service roviding free health and medical care to the homeless.
Balancing full-time work in the cardiac ward at Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital with his other commitments had been challenging. But addressing the annual conference of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians had been a highlight.
"To be able to raise homelessness as a healthcare issue in front of the country's largest medical college is an amazing opportunity," Dr Nour said.
"Speaking directly with the new president of the college of physicians [Dr Jacqueline Small] and advocate for homelessness health, that's been a highlight."
Dr Nour said a number of sub-specialists had offered their time to Street Side Medics after his presentation.
"As an internal referral network, we can refer to those sub-specialists who have agreed to work with us and our patients can generally see them free of charge in their private rooms at a much quicker rate," he said.
He's also had "a seat at the table" with national and state leaders who want to learn more about the work of Street Side Medics.
"So whether it be the sitting Prime Minister or the former prime minister and informing them of homeless healthcare and what we're trying to do and receiving some federal funding, or Dominic Perrottet, my state premier, informing him of what we're doing and why we're doing it and how we're doing it," he said.
Read more:
Dr Nour encouraged Australians to nominate someone for the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards.
"Recognition of that person and their outstanding contribution in whatever field that it may be" would add "fuel to the fire" and help their work to grow, he said.
Help find the 2023 Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Australia's Local Hero by nominating someone you admire.
Visit australianoftheyear.org.au before July 31
