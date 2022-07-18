Second, I also know that this is not risotto - it is not made with arborio rice, and it is not cooked in the traditional manner. However, the texture of the end result is very much like that of a good risotto. It would be remiss of me to call this dish something like ... oh, I don't know, "Stuffed peppers with spicy rice". Not only does that sound really boring, it also takes away from that crucial inspiration.