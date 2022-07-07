Lauren Jackson has done it all in her illustrious basketball career.
A two-time WNBA champion and a three-time WNBA MVP, many regard her as the greatest basketballer in Australian history.
At the Opals training camp at the AIS last week, it was young Canberra Capital Jade Melbourne who was pointing out where the returning veteran needed to be when running plays.
It was a surreal experience for Melbourne, coming just months after being selected 33rd in the WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm. In fitting circumstances, the Storm is the same team that has retired Jackson's famous No.15, hanging it from their rafters.
After playing a key role in the Opals' recent matches against Olympic silver medallists Japan, Melbourne has been named alongside the returning Jackson in the 15-woman squad scheduled to come up against Canada in New York later this month.
Despite being too young to watch Jackson's peak herself, Melbourne has grown up with stories of the veteran's two-decade career. Learning from her in the squad has been a dream come true.
"She is obviously the greatest player in Australia and arguably the world to ever play the game," she said.
"To have her there with her leadership and what she has gone through is priceless for us as a group. We have learnt so much from her."
Melbourne believed the veteran could play a vital role in the Opals' campaign this FIBA World Cup, the side looking to go one better than its silver medal four years ago in Spain.
"She is awesome and she can still put up big numbers. I think she is a vital piece. I'm not a selector but the role she plays with her leadership and the stuff that she is able to share with the group is unbelievable," Melbourne said.
"She is someone that everyone in the Opals group can bounce off for advice."
Getting to train and play with Australia's best on a regular basis is an opportunity Melbourne was relishing, Jackson just one of the teammates that she was learning from.
These experiences will be crucial for the Capitals star, as she looks to move over to the WNBA after another 12 months in Australia.
"I just love being a part of the group, and any time I get to learn off those girls, the legacy and the culture, I just try to embrace it," she said.
"I'm just stoked to be there with those older girls, I just try and soak everything up like a sponge."
Melbourne was confident she had shown head coach Sandy Brondello what she could bring to the team, the 19-year-old looking to use the American trip as an opportunity to cement her spot in the 12-person world cup squad.
"It is a two-week camp so there is plenty of time to shine, take our opportunities and make the most of them," she said.
"Only three players get cut so you need to put your best foot forward and see what happens after that."
Considering her return into the Opals squad and her recent success in the NBL1 East, the prospect of Jackson coming back to the WNBL was of great interest to Melbourne.
After spending much of her WNBL career with the Canberra Capitals, the veteran returning to the ACT would be relished by the youngster.
"It would be super cool to play with her. She can definitely play at that level. Hopefully it is with the Capitals because I would rather play with her and not against her, that's for sure," Melbourne said.
Opals squad: Bec Allen, Sara Blicavs, Darcee Garbin, Cayla George, Lauren Jackson, Tess Madgen, Ezi Magbegor, Anneli Maley, Jade Melbourne, Maddy Rocci, Alanna Smith, Steph Talbot, Marianna Tolo, Kristy Wallace, Sami Whitcomb.
