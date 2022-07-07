A ute travelling on Northbourne Avenue collided with a tram on Thursday night, causing brief delays for northbound traffic.
At approximately 6.30pm the ute made impact with a tram in the Lyneham area, causing the vehicle to roll.
ACT Emergency Services Agency confirmed ambulance, police, fire rescue and transport authorities were on the scene.
Upon assessment, paramedics confirmed the occupant of the vehicle and passengers on the tram were not injured at the time and did not require hospitalisation.
One northbound lane was closed as authorities worked to make the area safe again.
Assessments were made on the tram and it was deemed suitable to continue travelling as it had no damage.
All lanes on Northbourne Avenue have now been opened again.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
