Nick Kyrgios has the weapons and lack of fear needed to become Canberra's first Wimbledon champion.
They're the thoughts of fellow Canberran and former world No.15 Wally Masur, who said a Wimbledon title would be a massive moment for ACT sport.
Kyrgios went straight through to the final after two-time champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from their mouth-watering semi-final clash due to an abdominal injury.
It's a massive break for Kyrgios, but Masur had liked the young Canberrans chances of beating the 22-time Grand Slam winner anyway.
He also said Kyrgios had put himself in the right position to take advantage of Nadal's withdrawal.
The 27-year-old will face either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the decider on Sunday night, depending on who gets through their semi on Friday night.
Regardless of who he faces, Masur said Kyrgios had the game to take out the final, pointing to his booming first serve and big forehand.
Not to mention Kyrgios's lack of fear of the world's best players.
He has a winning record against Djokovic, having beaten him in both of their meetings - although neither were the best-of-five sets they'll have if they meet in the final.
"He has got the weapons and he doesn't fear reputation, and he likes playing those guys that really test himself," Masur said
"The final is going to be so interesting at so many levels.
"Nick's got a blend of power and great touch, good skills, the ability to serve-volley.
"It's going to be that combination of power, through the serve and forehand, and he's got the ability to change it up with the backhand slice.
"He'll have to serve well, but he'll have to employ a variety of tactics and part of that will be patience."
Masur said it would be a massive moment in Canberra sport, pointing to Australia's record at Wimbledon to highlight the enormity of it.
Ash Barty won the women's crown last year, but before that you have to go back to Lleyton Hewitt in 2002 for another Aussie winner - and then Pat Cash (1987) and Evonne Goolagong ('80) before that.
If you include finallists as well, then there's only Mark Philippoussis (2003) and Patrick Rafter (2000, 2001) in the past 40 years.
"A Wimbledon winner. Ash won Wimbledon and that was big obviously," Masur said.
"What have we got? Lleyton in 2002. Cash in '87 and then we had Philippoussis in a final and Rafter in a couple of finals.
"It doesn't happen too often does it."
Masur said nerves would play a big bit part in Kyrgios's chances of winning on Sunday night.
Before this fortnight, Kyrgios had never been past the quarter-final at a major - let alone made a final.
Masur himself only ever made a semi at one of the four majors - managing the feat at both the US and Australian Opens.
He said that was tough enough and only expected it to go to another level in a final.
"Nerves will play a part. Nick by his own admission was a bit nervous in the first round and then he really settled in," Masur said.
"But you would assume come finals day and there's two men left standing - that's nervewracking to walk out on centre [court] in the final.
"So how Nick handles that - and hopefully he gets off to a good start - will be important."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
