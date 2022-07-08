The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Nick Kyrgios has weapons to win Wimbledon: Wally Masur

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 8 2022 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios. Picture: Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has the weapons and lack of fear needed to become Canberra's first Wimbledon champion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.