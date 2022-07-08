In his 11 years playing for ANU, Laurie Fisher endured a number of lean seasons.
Back in 1992 things were different, though.
Having recruited well and picked up a few unexpected gems off the street, the team found itself right in the premiership picture.
It all came together on September 19, ANU upsetting Canberra Royals 22-17 in an eventful grand final.
For Fisher, who captained the side that year, it was a case of all the stars aligning for one glorious season.
"We came from nowhere, really," Fisher said.
"It was one of those things where everything just fell together.
"We had recruited a couple of Tongan guys, like Falamani Mafi and Tahavalu Samui, but we also had other guys just turn up out of the blue.
"We had a couple of outstanding players from the islands who filled out the squad. It was a year where after decades in the wilderness it just came together."
Members of the 1992 premiership team will reunite on Saturday for a dual purpose.
The group will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the title, the last time Uni-Norths hoisted the John I Dent Cup.
But more importantly, the Owls community will come together to raise money for the Tongan relief fund when they host the Royals at ANU North Oval.
The donations will be used to help the residents of Kanokupolu relocate and rebuild their village hall after the town was destroyed by the recent volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami. The club is hoping to raise $50,000.
It's the village former Owl Falamani Mafi grew up in before moving to Australia, the giant lock playing a key role in the 1992 premiership.
A Tongan international, Mafi was honoured to hear the club was rallying around his home nation.
"It's been very hard, very sad to see the village destroyed," Mafi said.
"I'm really appreciative that Uni-Norths have been willing to put a hand out there to help. I'm honoured they've remembered me at this time during hardship for Tonga."
The Owls have become a family affair for the Mafis, Falamani jnr now lining up for the club's first grade side.
While Falamani snr moved on and enjoyed premiership success at Wests in the mid-90s, Uni-Norths will always hold a special place in his heart.
"The club is like a family to us," he said.
"I've brought Falamani jnr here to play for them and I'm still in contact with many of the players from that time. Coming from a small town in Tonga to Canberra, ANU is special to me. Even though I won titles at Wests, my heart has always been with ANU. Hopefully with my son playing, they can win another premiership."
For Falamani jnr, it was an honour to carry in his father's footsteps and continue the family legacy at the club.
The ultimate goal is to recreate the 1992 heroics and deliver another premiership to the Owls.
"There will be lots of emotions on Saturday," Falamani jnr said.
"It's heartwarming that they're raising money for our village.
"It's special to play for the same club as my dad, it still hasn't quite sunk in yet. It's not often you win a premiership, it was a special achievement for him."
Round 11, first grade, Saturday: Tuggeranong v Queanbeyan, Viking Park, 3.05pm. Uni-Norths v Canberra Royals, ANU North Oval, 3.10pm. Wests v Gungahlin, Jamison Oval, 3.15pm. Bye: Penrith.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
