The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Super Rugby: ACT Brumbies' Fred Kaihea ready to fill Scott Sio's absence in 2023

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
July 7 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Brumbies prop Fred Kaihea has re-signed for two more years in the capital, as he looks to make more of an impact in 2023. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Scott Sio and James Slipper.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.