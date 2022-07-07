Impressive, excellent and grounded were the three words Wallabies coach Dave Rennie used to explain why he continues to turn to Noah Lolesio.
The ACT Brumbies flyhalf was initially chosen as an impact player off the bench in Perth, before he was parachuted minutes before kick-off into the starting XV to don the No. 10 jersey.
Advertisement
The 22-year-old's performance in Australia's 30-28 triumph over England secured him the jersey for the second Test, and Rennie explained why.
"Well, he played pretty well last week, didn't he," he said.
"So it's highlighting the confidence we've got in him and we picked him ahead of James [O'Connor] prior to Quade falling over.
"Noah was excellent last week. To find out last minute you're starting, to the put on that sort of performance, to kick those goals under pressure, was very impressive.
"We're pleased for him. He's got more in him, he's very grounded, he's in an important spot and we're confident he can deliver again."
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Lolesio was chosen ahead of seasoned-Wallaby James O'Connor for the first Test, and some queried Rennie's decision.
Rennie explained O'Connor's speed was missing when he came into camp, following a hamstring injury in May.
He said, however, he had been very happy with the Queensland Reds flyhalf's work in the last 10 days to sharpen up his game.
O'Connor admitted the feedback on his return was "pretty correct".
"I needed to step it up a little bit," he said.
"So I've spent the last two weeks with Dean Benson working on some speed bounds, acceleration off the mark and getting that explosive power back.
"I feel like I've really put in the last couple of weeks and I'm getting some rewards."
The 32-year-old was donning chinos with a pie in hand when he was called on to suit up for the first Test, following Cooper's calf injury 10 minutes before kick off.
This time the versatile Wallaby knows he will suit up in Brisbane and make an impact off the bench, but there remains some uncertainty as to where on the field he will make that impact.
Advertisement
It could be at flyhalf for Lolesio, it could be at fullback for Jordan Petaia or it could be as a centre following the run of injuries in the Wallabies side.
"My role is to come on and make an impact, whether it's to finish the game or whether it's to add something and spark something," O'Connor said.
"If I come on at 10 or 15 or in the centres, we're not sure yet as anything could happen, but if we're far ahead, I want to guide the team to victory, and if we're behind, really bring that intensity and help the finishers finish strong."
O'Connor is in contention for a call up to fullback after Rennie's first two options - Tom Banks and Andrew Kellaway - were ruled out for the English series with a broken arm and a hamstring injury.
Wallabies squad: 1. Angus Bell, 2. David Porecki, 3. Taniela Tupou, 4. Matt Philip, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Leota, 7. Michael Hooper (c) 8. Rob Valetini, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Marika Koroibete, 12. Samu Kerevi, 13. Hunter Paisami, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Jordan Petaia. Replacements: 16. Folau Fainga'a, 17. Scott Sio, 18. James Slipper, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Jake Gordon, 22. James O'Connor, 23. Izaia Perese.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.