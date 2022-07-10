Not to mention, just simply going through the drama of trying to find a hairdresser can be a financial drama. You can never be sure if you're going to walk away with a new haircut or a new haircut and some credit card debt. I have a friend who tried out a new hairdresser only to come to pay and find out the cost was $600. And that story is not unusual. It's always a gamble - quite literally - to find out just how much the bill is.