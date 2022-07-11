Anthony Albanese says his government will implement any easy wins out of the summit, but it could do so tomorrow without the expense if it were that simple. His government is already doing many of the frequently called for ideas, like lifting the migration cap, policy settings to increase women's workplace participation, and creating a new Jobs and Skills Australia agency in the first weeks of the new parliament. Rather, the Prime Minister is fulfilling an election commitment to hold the summit and signalling how Labor wants to be seen as a different kind of government to its predecessor.