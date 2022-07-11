For those deciding to stay up into the early hours of Monday night, they would have witnessed Canberra's Nick Kyrgios failing to topple Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon final.
The two controversial athletes locked heads until Kyrigos was defeated by the Serbian superstar 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3).
The 27-year-old Canberran praised Djokovic for his composure on the court, calling him the greatest of all time.
"I'm just not supposed to be here. I'm a kid from Canberra," Kyrgios said.
"A month and a half ago I was literally in a facility playing basketball with some boys back home, and I said to one of them, 'Look, I think I'm gonna have some fun and win Wimbledon'."
Meanwhile in the space of federal politics, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a jobs and skills summit to be held in Parliament House on September 1 and 2.
The summit is designed to try help unions, business leaders and civil society groups to find "common ground" on prickly issues they usually don't meet eye to eye on in the political landscape.
Any changes agreed to at the summit could be implemented as soon as the following month's federal budget, signalled by Treasurer Jim Chalmers.
"It's about picking the brains of people around Australia, including at the summit, to make sure that we have all of the ideas together," Mr Chalmers said.
It was a busy day for the government, as Mr Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited the Japanese embassy in Canberra on Monday to sign a condolence book for the late Japanese leader Shinzo Abe.
Mr Abe passed away Friday night Australian time after he was shot during a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara ahead of the weekend's local elections.
Mr Albanese and other former Australian prime ministers expressed their tributes to the late Japanese politician.
"The tragic death of former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo is devastating news," Mr Albanese said.
"On behalf of the Australian government and people, we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Mrs Abe and to Mr Abe's family and friends, and to the people of Japan."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
