He was not supposed to be there. Nick Kyrgios is just a kid from Canberra.
But he seemed on track for the unthinkable after he won the first set of the men's Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, before the Serbian superstar recovered to defeat him 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3).
The 27-year-old predicted his Wimbledon run only a month and a half ago on a basketball court somewhere in Australia.
It may seem an unlikely place for a tennis star to make such a claim, but for the Boston Celtics fan it was on brand.
Although, it would not prove the fairytale ending.
"I'm just not supposed to be here. I'm a kid from Canberra," Kyrgios said.
"A month and a half ago I was literally in a facility playing basketball with some boys back home, and I said to one of them, 'Look, I think I'm gonna have some fun and win Wimbledon'.
"Then I'm here as a finalist, like I didn't hit more than an hour a day, and just everything. I look back at it and I'm like how am I here? It's pretty cool."
Kyrgios praised 21-grand slam winner Djokovic for his composure on the court, calling him one of the greatest of all time.
While the Canberran was happy with his serve during the final, he was admittedly in shock with the fact he was a Wimbledon finalist at all.
But he insisted the result on Sunday showed he belonged on the court with the best in the game.
"I'm not supposed to be a Wimbledon finalist, where I'm from and everything I've been through, I just feel ridiculous to be here talking as a Wimbledon finalist," he said.
"I'm honoured to go out there and battle with the best, this is just an example anything's possible really."
The three-hour tussle featured three service breaks - two to one in Djokovic's favour - until Kyrgios was left to rue dropping serve from 40-love up at 4-4 in the pivotal third set.
The right-hander received a code violation for losing his cool at the umpire, following claims an intoxicated female spectator was talking to him between serves.
Despite the defeat, Kyrgios said he departed the All England Club feeling like a winner.
"There's just a weight off my shoulders," he said.
"I feel like there's so much weight on my shoulders all the time when I step out on the tennis court. Now it's just released and I feel amazing.
"This is the best I've felt the two weeks. I was obviously super excited to be here and I had some high hopes, but I've never felt, to be honest, good.
"I just felt so much pressure. There's so much, like, anxiety, pressure to do things or achieve things. If I don't do well, like it's just so much.
"So I feel unbelievable. Like I'm two beers deep."
Although his test on the tennis court is over for now, Kyrgios' attention will likely shift to an alleged assault charge in the ACT Magistrates Court next month.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
