We need to stop being covidiots and start being covinnovative

Second, we need to get smarter with data. Understanding all the components needed to make something - and all the components needed to make those components - is a tough job when there are millions of products that are constantly changing. Modern data sets make this easier. Bank transaction data - combined with a proper system of classifying what businesses actually produce - lets us follow the money to build a picture of Australia's production capacity. It tells us who makes what, how much they make, and how many alternative suppliers are available.