We've seen our hospitals and ambulance services stretched to breaking point. And at the same time, we've seen the rules around the pandemic relaxed. We've seen governments - most notably the Victorian government - actually ignore health advice about reintroducing mask mandates in some settings. Pandemic support payments have come to end. We can't afford them, we're told by Treasurer Jim Chalmers. But we can, it seems, run the risk of infected people returning to work because they can't afford not to. Free RATs for concession card holders are coming to an end too, making it harder for the most vulnerable among us to know if COVID has caught up with them.

