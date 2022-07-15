The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Diabetes patients 'cut the carbs' to improve outcomes

By Dr David Unwin
July 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo:File

As a British GP just north of Liverpool, I have helped care for the same population of 9500 patients since 1986. Back then, we had 57 patients with type 2 diabetes; now there are 536.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.