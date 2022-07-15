With what I know now, I would go so far as to say that 95 per cent of all cases of type 2 diabetes are caused by what we eat. Just 5 per cent are due to other factors like stress or prescribed medication. Hidden in this is a message of hope: you have the power to change your health. You are in control of your eating, which can make a huge difference. The most prolonged remission of type 2 diabetes I have come across in our group is about eight years, and this isn't the record.