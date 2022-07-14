The Canberra Times
Wallabies v England: Noah Lolesio gets flyhalf start for SCG decider

By Will Makepeace
Updated July 14 2022 - 8:03am, first published 6:00am
Noah Lolesio has won the No.10 jersey to take on England. Picture: Getty Images

Noah Lolesio has officially won the battle against James O'Connor for the Wallabies' flyhalf role, the 22-year-old selected for the third and final test against England.

