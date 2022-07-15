Velvet crush | Trending

Nothing injects a sense of regality and sophistication into your décor or wardrobe like plush velvet.
Soft single-breasted velvet blazer, $529.95. Handsome in deep purple, it'll dress up a pair of jeans or stovepipe pants in a flash. scotch-soda.com.au
King of Jacks loafers, $185. Be king of the urban jungle in these handmade Aussie velvet loafers. jackriviera.com
Luxury velvet quilt cover, $299. Finish your bedding ensemble with this beautiful shade of Indian teal (which goes perfectly with pink). aurahome.com.au
Julieta Arctic cushion, $54.95. Featuring a photographic floral in lush tones, it's the perfect couch accompaniment. linenhouse.com
L3 Home Mila Luxe velvet ottoman, $209. Inject texture into your winter décor choices with luxe fabrics and colours. amazon.com.au
Vienna velvet cross-front top, $69.99. Wearing velvet in winter is undoubtedly the perfect pairing. forevernew.com.au
Metti velvet pants, $199. Comfy choices can also be incredibly flattering, as these deep olive pants prove. au.elkthelabel.com
Nodykka envelope evening clutch, $45.15. This bright little number can also be worn as a crossbody bag. amazon.com.au
Luxury velvet bolster. Comes in a range of jewel and wine--inspired colours, including this rich merlot. $79. aurahome.com.au
Ruched detail velvet dress, $17.95. A simple frock that oozes glamour thanks to the fabric. au.shein.com
Black shell armchair, $1105. Add a touch of retro chic to your home with this deco-inspired shell chair. vavoom.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
