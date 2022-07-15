The number of new COVID cases in the ACT is staying stubbornly above a thousand a day.
On Thursday (up to 8pm), there were 1208 new cases, with 135 people in hospital.
That's slightly down from the day before when there were 1,367 new cases with 137 in hospital.
Four people were in intensive care on Thursday, three of them on ventilators.
There were no deaths.
There are currently 7192 known active cases of coronavirus in the territory.
While there are no signs of the numbers falling much, there are also no signs at the moment of the predicted surge in infections.
Earlier in the week, the ACT's chief health officer, Dr Kerryn Coleman, said cases were set to double or triple in the next four weeks, putting much more pressure on a health system already under great strain as staff contract COVID and flu.
Dr Coleman warned that the current thousand or so cases a day would reach 2000 or even 3000 by early August.
New cases by age group:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
