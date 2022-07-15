The Labor government is set to receive advice on the pandemic after mounting pressure for it to reinstate pandemic leave payments.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be briefed by the chief medical officer when he returns to Australia from the Pacific Islands Forum this afternoon, as more people argue workers who need to isolate due to COVID-19 should receive leave payments.
So far, the Prime Minister has stayed strong that the $750 payment will not return after it ceased on June 30, citing pressure on the federal budget.
The free rapid test program and long telehealth phone consults are also coming to an end.
Nationals leader David Littleproud joined the chorus advocating for leave payments to resume, describing it as a "no brainer" after cases continued to climb across the country.
Mr Littleproud said the new government had had weeks to get advice about the payments and only doing so at this stage showed it to be out of touch.
"You have to understand that this is a fluid situation, it has been fluid for the last two and a half years - have they learnt nothing?" Mr Littleproud told ACM.
"Why are they actually erring on this? This is a no brainer."
Another outbreak hitting the Albanese government is the growing threat of foot and mouth disease, which could wipe out parts of the agriculture sector.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said $14 million will be spent on combating the spread of the disease in Australia and overseas.
Of that, $5 million will go to measures in Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea, including technical assistance and epidemiological support.
"We need the travelling public to take this seriously," Mr Watt said.
"If foot and mouth disease gets into our country it will be a devastating blow for our agricultural industry, particularly our livestock industry."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
