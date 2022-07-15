The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Labor government under increasing pressure for pandemic leave payments

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
July 15 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Labor government is set to receive advice on the pandemic after mounting pressure for it to reinstate pandemic leave payments.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.