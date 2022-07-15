The Canberra Times
ACT government may be surprised by speed limit response

By The Canberra Times
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
The ACT government's plan to reduce speed limits further will not be popular with drivers. Picture: Karleen Minney

If the ACT government really believes its proposal to reduce the speed limit in residential streets from 50 km/h to 40 km/h will be welcomed by Canberrans with open arms it may, as the saying goes, be "cruising for a bruising".

