With national COVID cases surging again during the latest Omicron wave, the federal government has reinstated two COVID-related emergency payment schemes.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday made the announcement about bringing back the $750 pandemic isolation payment, which stopped on June 30, for workers needing to isolate but who do not have sick leave.
The federal government will also reinstate the national crisis payment for people with COVID who are in severe financial hardship.
It comes after an expedited national cabinet meeting - from Monday to Saturday - and mounting pressure from political figures and health experts to reintroduce payment support.
The payment schemes will now operate until September 30.
Prior to the announcement, Mr Albanese was against reinstating the isolation payment, citing pressures on the federal budget.
In NSW, vulnerable communities can access 10 free rapid antigen tests during three months, with the state expanding its concession program as COVID cases surge.
It comes as NSW schools return on Monday with principals given a range of measures to curb cases as a new wave emerges.
Staying with COVID but from a slightly different angle, the pandemic is believed to have fuelled a boom in trading cards with 32-year-old Nate Tran's Pokemon collection now worth about $1m.
In the Northern Territory, communities that have been dry for more than a decade will have greater power over alcohol restrictions as intervention-era bans come to an end.
Commonwealth laws banning booze in remote Aboriginal communities will expire at midnight on Saturday, meaning liquor may be legally available for the first time in 15 years in some places.
The commonwealth laws were one of the last remnants of the race-based intervention targeting Aboriginal Territorians, Chief Minister Nicole Fyles said.
To property news and those who are able to buy their first homes may increasingly be getting in over their heads.
More than 37 per cent end up exceeding their budgets, according to Finder's latest First Home Buyer Report.
Only 20 per cent of those who took part in the research managed to buy for less than what they believed they could afford.
Fans of low and non-alcoholic drinks have another reason to celebrate as the 2022 Sydney Royal Beer and Cider Show will welcome reduced and no alcohol award categories as the drinks boom in popularity.
New chair of judges Ian Kingham - also known as "that beer bloke" - said he was keen for exhibitors to explore what is a growing market and use the show to find their place in it.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
