The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Anthony Albanese should hold his nerve against allies when it comes to meeting demands

By The Canberra Times
July 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albanese government had maintained that it would not reinstate COVID emergency payments, but it backflipped on that decision on Saturday following a fast-tracked national cabinet meeting. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Prime Minister had made a sure-footed start. His travels met some carping but few would seriously doubt relationships with the Pacific island nations needed to be repaired.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.