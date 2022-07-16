Isolated at home after contracting COVID-19 and meeting with his national counterparts via video link, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said one of the key messages from Saturday's national cabinet was this pandemic had a long way yet to play out.
"Today is a further reminder that COVID will be with us for years," he said.
"Elimination of the virus has proven to be impossible and new strains of the virus will continue to reach Australia."
Consensus was reached at the meeting that states and territories would work together in reducing the burden the pandemic was placing on sections of the community after emergency payments lapsed on June 30.
"The ACT government has agreed to work with the Commonwealth to continue providing rapid antigen tests (RATs) to Canberrans who can't afford them," Mr Barr said.
"The continuation of disaster leave payments until September 30 will help many casual workers without sick leave entitlements with their isolation requirements, and the extension of telehealth consultations will assist with expanded anti-viral access.
"Right now, the objective is to flatten the curve as much as possible.
"With some simple measures, we can support vulnerable members of our community. These measures will also help protect our strained health system and keep important public services operational.
"The national cabinet encourages Australians to be mindful of how they can reduce the burden the pandemic is placing on sections of the community."
Around the country, just under one-third of aged care facilities were managing COVID outbreaks, the Aged and Community Care Providers Association said. More than 5200 residents and 2700 staff were infected.
The following measures have been encouraged:
