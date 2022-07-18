The 25-metre pool at the Gungahlin Leisure Centre, which has been plagued by issues and a long delay to rectify two damaged pools, will reopen next week.
The 50-metre pool will reopen by the end of August, the centre advised on Friday, more than two years after it was closed.
The centre said the maintenance on the 25-metre pool had been completed and was in the process of being refilled, ahead of its reopening on Monday, July 25.
The 25-metre pool closed on May 16, when it was announced the smaller pool was to be shut to allow the balance tank to be drained and refurbished.
This added to the saga of the 50-metre pool, which closed in March 2020. Tiles started to fall off in June 2020.
This forced the government to fork out $1.5 million in March 2021 to repair the pool that was only newly built in 2014.
Engineers had identified moisture coming into the 50-metre pool from the balance tank connected to the 25-metre pool and recommended maintenance be completed on the smaller pool before finishing the final stage of tiling.
"This will ensure the 50-metre pool is completely dry before tiling continues and will provide the best opportunity to address any issues before completing the final steps of the remediation works," a spokesperson said at the time.
The construction process has been a saga as mystery surrounded the exact cause of the tiling problem considering the pool had only been open for seven years.
The ACT government had agreed to a $400,000 payout to cut ties with the builder of the Gungahlin Leisure Centre despite knowing it would not be enough to cover the pool's repair bill.
Sport and Recreation Minister Yvette Berry revealed last year the leisure centre cost $28.7 million to build in 2014 and agreed to the payout to avoid litigation and keeping the pool closed for longer.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
