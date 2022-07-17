The Canberra Times
APS growth, international student rebound to buffer ACT economy as global outlook darkens with inflation

Doug Dingwall
Doug Dingwall
July 17 2022 - 2:00pm
Growing public service employment and a rebound in international student numbers will buffer the ACT against economic headwinds, as the global outlook darkens with inflation and a fragile United States economy, a new Deloitte Access Economics report says.

