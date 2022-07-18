The Canberra Times
National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Bill Shorten reveals NDIA chair Denis Napthine has resigned

July 18 2022
NDIA chair Denis Napthine has resigned. Picture: Anthony Brady

The National Disability Insurance Agency is again facing upheaval after the resignation of its chair, just weeks after its chief executive left his post.

