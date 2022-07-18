The National Disability Insurance Agency is again facing upheaval after the resignation of its chair, just weeks after its chief executive left his post.
National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Bill Shorten revealed he had received Denis Napthine's resignation on Monday, less than five months into a three-year term.
It is the second major departure from the agency since Labor's May election victory, following the resignation of NDIA chief executive Martin Hoffman earlier this month.
Mr Shorten acknowledged Dr Napthine's collaboration with the Gillard government as it established the National Disability Insurance Scheme, which was legislated in 2013.
"Dr Napthine is a committed advocate for the NDIS and as a carer and somebody who has worked in the disability area, he has a great deal of passion for NDIS participants and their families," Mr Shorten said.
"I look forward to continuing to work with Dr Napthine in the future to ensure the best outcomes for NDIS participants, their families and carers."
Mr Shorten said Jim Minto would take over as acting NDIA chair until Dr Napthine was replaced on a permanent basis, a process he hoped would conclude "as soon as possible".
In February, Mr Shorten labelled the appointment of Mr Napthine, a former Victorian Liberal premier, a "disgrace" and urged him not to accept the role.
Mr Napthine ignored the calls to officially assume the role in April.
The announcement of his departure came after Mr Hoffman officially left his role on July 2, though that departure was flagged just weeks after Labor obtained office.
Mr Hoffman oversaw a contentious period for the NDIS, which included the independent assessment controversy and an explosion in the number of participants challenging funding cuts through the courts.
More to come.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
