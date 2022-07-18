The Canberra Times
Fossil-fuel powered car ban will put us on right side of history

By The Canberra Times
July 18 2022 - 7:45pm
Chief Minister Andrew Barr in a Tesla. Picture: Karleen Minney

Time could very well prove the ACT government's decision to ban new petrol and diesel powered light vehicles in the territory from 2035 is eminently practical, sensible and affordable. However, critics will turn out in force to claim otherwise.

