The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Fossil-fuel vehicle ban from 2035 in the ACT risks driving up car prices, outlawing utes, industry groups warn

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Automotive Dealer Association chief executive James Voortman at Canberra Toyota in Phillip on Monday. Picture: James Croucher

A ban on new light vehicles powered by fossil fuels risks driving up prices in the car market and leaving the ACT without access to popular vehicle types, including utes, industry bodies say.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.