Zouwer is a Canberra-based artist who seamlessly moves between painting, drawing, textiles and printmaking and who in her art practice employs objects that surround her and have special significance to her. Her parents had migrated to Australia in the 1950s, her father from Holland and her mother from Finland, and in their domestic interiors, through the objects that adorned them, they recreated the feel for their homelands. Some of these objects were inherited by the artist and they became symbolically charged and, in Zouwer's art, they brought with them the rich fabric of associations from the lives of their owners.