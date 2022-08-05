A busy linocut, Ermou Church & Sunset, 2002, takes us into the old part of Athens, on the edge of the Plaka district, where one of the oldest churches of the city is located, the Church of Panagia Kapnikarea. Built on the remains of a pagan temple and in its present state probably dating to the mid-11th century, it is tucked away amongst the urban sprawl. The glorious sunset, apart from adding a picturesque note, may also comment on the passing of an empire. Although the scene is topographically accurate - I know well this corner of Athens and have visited the church on numerous occasions - it is also a remarkably compressed image, a little vignette of Athenian life.