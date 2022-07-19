The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Action on the environment is essential

By The Canberra Times
July 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Water and the Environment Tanya Plibersek. Picture: James Croucher.

The bleak picture painted by the 2021 State of the Environment report is no surprise to anybody who has just lived through five years of parching drought, devastating bushfires and record breaking floods.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.