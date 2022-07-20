The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Anthony Albanese 'didn't see' CMO Paul Kelly's advice on working from home

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:15am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Albanese says did not see widely-reported advice from his chief medical officer, as an Omicron wave sparks concern for Australia's buckling hospital systems.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.