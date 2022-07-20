Anthony Albanese says did not see widely-reported advice from his chief medical officer, as an Omicron wave sparks concern for Australia's buckling hospital systems.
The Prime Minister on Wednesday also declined to give a full-throated call for working from home arrangements, saying rules needed to strike "balance" between safety and economic activity.
Chief medical officer Paul Kelly on Tuesday urged businesses to review their health and safety plans, calling on them to allow working from home "if feasible" to curb climbing case numbers.
Mr Albanese on Wednesday conceded he had not seen the advice, which was delivered alongside Health Minister Mark Butler and widely reported by the media.
"I didn't hear his comments, so perhaps you should have asked him at the time. If you want to ask in general terms [you can]. I can't comment on what Professor Kelly thought," he said.
The Prime Minister did not answer directly when pressed on whether companies should deliver work-from-home edicts if they were able to do so, stressing reduced foot traffic could have harmful flow-on effects.
"Businesses will continue to make those decisions. They need to make them on the basis of safety but also for some people we need to recognise that they can't work from home," he said.
"We need to recognise there's a consequence ... as well. If you're a business that relies upon people coming into the CBD to shop, in retail or hospitality, then your business can be hurt by that as well.
"So it's a matter of getting the balance right."
Professor Kelly's advice also urged businesses to consider mask-wearing for those who do work on-site.
The government has been criticised for its messaging on mask wearing, which it "strongly recommended" in indoor settings without implementing mandates.
Mr Albanese said he was confident Australians would continue to be "incredibly responsible", but again stopped short of backing a mandate.
"The truth is that if you have mandates, you've got to enforce them," he said.
"When I spoke to the NSW Premier last week, he indicated that whilst there are mandates on public transport ... not everyone is wearing a mask."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
