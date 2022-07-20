A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed a driver in the car park of the Hellenic Club in Phillip while trying to steal his car, having earlier failed in an attempt to carjack an Uber.
William James Bowman appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, charged with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, and single charges of intentionally wounding a person and possessing a knife without reasonable excuse.
The Oxley resident allegedly attacked an Uber driver outside the Abode Hotel in Phillip, while the man sat in his white Toyota Camry with a female passenger in the back seat on Tuesday night.
Bowman allegedly opened the front passenger seat door, demanding the keys to the vehicle and attempting to punch the driver.
The driver turned the engine off and ran out of the car, away from Bowman, who was allegedly chasing him while holding a hunting knife, towards the Hellenic Club.
The Uber driver later told police the attacker, who allegedly had tattoos and a man-bun, "appeared to be highly intoxicated".
Bowman then allegedly attacked another man, who was sitting in his Skoda Kamiq car in the car park of the Hellenic Club.
The 21-year-old allegedly opened the driver's side door while the driver tried holding him back from entering the car and "pleaded with him, telling him he had not done anything wrong".
During the altercation, Bowman allegedly stabbed the driver in the right side of his chest.
Police who were called to the scene were "immediately flagged down" by the stabbed man, who bled as he told them his assailant, who "appeared to be drug-affected", had fled to the north.
Officers found Bowman "lying down next to a tree" in the car park one minute later.
Police say he was initially unresponsive, but he "woke up a short time later" and gave his name.
Bowman, who was arrested, did not enter pleas to the charges when he faced court on Wednesday.
He was serving a suspended jail sentence and was on a 12-month good behaviour order, imposed in April, which he is alleged to have breached.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker refused Bowman bail on the likelihood of reoffending.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
