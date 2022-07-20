The Canberra Times
Oxley man William Bowman allegedly stabbed driver, tried to steal two cars in Phillip

Soofia Tariq
Soofia Tariq
July 20 2022 - 3:45am
A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed a driver in the car park of the Hellenic Club in Phillip while trying to steal his car, having earlier failed in an attempt to carjack an Uber.

