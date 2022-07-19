A Phillip woman has admitted to defrauding her employer, deceiving Cash Converters and stealing an e-scooter from her neighbours.
Kimberley Wsol, also known as Veronica De Sade, was employed at audio-visual equipment hiring business Elite Event Technology in Hume in 2019, when she stole equipment from a company vehicle.
Between March and August 2019, on nine separate occasions, Wsol sold the stolen equipment to Cash Converters in Phillip, Tuggeranong and Belconnen.
Advertisement
The pawned equipment, worth more than $2000, included microphones, a "light assembly package", wireless headphones, cymbals, a drill, batteries and a portable speaker system.
Wsol also was charged over stealing her neighbour's e-scooter in September 2020 after "the relationship soured and she wanted to keep the e-scooter as retribution", Legal Aid lawyer Edward Chen said.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court to charges relating to five separate incidents, including obtaining financial advantage by deception and theft.
The others included minor theft of a package, which had an oil changing tool inside it, drug-driving and driving while disqualified.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Chen sought a suspended jail sentence on the basis that "an intensive correction order would set her up to fail" as Wsol was a regular drug user.
READ MORE A.C.T. COURTS AND CRIME:
Prosecutor Emma Roff, however, stated Wsol should receive some time behind bars, noting the 46-year-old was already on a good behaviour order, which she breached, when she committed these offences.
Magistrate James Lawton stated in his sentencing "the opportunity for leniency is limited" and agreed it would be "unrealistic to impose an intensive correction order".
Mr Lawton was ultimately "willing to impose a suspended sentence" of 12 months, with a good behaviour order of the same length.
He also fined Wsol a total of $1100 and suspended her driver's licence for three months.
"I am giving you a chance," Mr Lawton told Wsol. "If you kick your addiction, we won't see you here again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.