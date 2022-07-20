A truck full of paint has rolled over, causing delays for people travelling on the Hume Highway.
The truck was hauling two trailers when it crashed between Yass Valley Way and Wargeila Road on Wednesday at 9pm, NSW Ambulance said.
Advertisement
Hume Highway has been closed northbound with NSW police saying it would is likely be closed for the majority of Thursday.
One of the two southbound lanes is also closed.
All vehicles can divert around the closure via Yass Valley Way and the Barton Highway.
Police said the truck was carrying paint and thinners, which had been spread across about 100 metres on the road.
Firefighters put in place physical measures to prevent further spread of the liquid, before HAZMAT crews arrived on-scene and contained the mishap.
Fire and Rescue NSW said they were working with the Environment Protection Authority to deal with the spill at about midday.
Emergency services and a heavy vehicle tow truck were at the scene, as of 9.45am Thursday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Hazmat crews were working to clean up the materials from the road, Hume Police District said about 11.45am.
A man was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm.
Officers attached to the Hume Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the crash is urged to call Yass Police on 6226 9399.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.