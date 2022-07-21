While some critics have argued that the ACT government has moved too fast on its zero emissions transport strategy, in Europe, Volvo has split away from its industry lobby group which it says is moving too slowly.
Both circumstances make the two aggressive outliers on electric vehicles - in separate parts of the world - well-suited partners in a $12.78 million partnership to deliver medium rigid and heavy rigid electric commercial vehicles into the Emergency Services Agency fleet over the next four years.
The deal will secure up to nine medium and heavy electric commercial vehicles and some recharging infrastructure for the ESA fleet.
This will include three front-line electric fire trucks, one of which is being built in Austria by specialist manufacturer Rosenbauer and should land in Australia - the first of its kind in the country - in the next few months.
Once the service gains experience with this new firetruck - with every firefighter trained on its new systems and operations - two more will be added in 2023-24. Recharging infrastructure is already being installed at three fire stations ahead of the transition.
While the front-line fire trucks are highly unlikely to be Volvos because of the highly specialist skills and knowledge needed to build them, the Chinese-owned, Swedish based vehicle manufacturer has been signed up to provide support vehicles of various kinds.
These electric trucks are likely to be spread across the various capabilities within ESA, including SES flood response, hazmat and Fire and Rescue logistics support.
Volvo has been building trucks in Australia, out of its Wacol plant in Queensland, for 50 years. Here and internationally, the Swedes are driving an electric agenda for its commercial vehicles faster than any other manufacturer.
This aggressive positive has put the Swedes at odds with the European automobile manufacturers - the richly funded industry lobby group much like the Canberra-based federal chamber of automotive industries - which has lobbied hard for the electric transition to hasten slowly.
Volvo will be electric only for all cars it sells, and half of all its trucks sold globally, by 2030. That's five years faster than the European Union mandate announced recently.
The ESA contract to introduce electric commercial vehicles dovetails with the ACT government's zero emission strategy announced this week which bans new fossil fuel-powered light vehicles from 2035 and overhauls the registration system to charge motorists based on the emissions they produce rather than the weight of their vehicle.
Assistant Commissioner Jason Jones, in charge of ESA Operations, said that while there was a temptation to replace those diesel trucks which are an "easy fit" with an electric version, he is challenging the organisation to think differently.
"We see this as an opportunity to think outside the square on our fleet requirements, " he said.
"We have told Volvo from the outset that we are going to be a very challenging customer for them because we will co-design what we want, and make them come up with the solution that works."
It will demand a fast scale-up of electric production for the truck builder, which only has one medium rigid all-electric model in the country.
The lithium-ion batteries make the vehicle 1.5 tonnes heavier than a comparable diesel version. The coffin-shaped batteries are mounted alongside the chassis rails behind the cabin. The Volvo medium rigid electric truck has a range of around 250kms, and the same payload as the diesel.
An electric garbage truck is being trialled on Canberra's streets for the first time, and 12 electric buses will be added to the ACTION fleet by year's end.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
