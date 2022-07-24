Holding a twang in his voice that sounded a little like that other Australian legend, Tim Rogers - because he'd been hanging out with him on the Rolling Stone's tribute to Sticky Fingers tour - Jamieson wonders aloud if he's sounding like a "wanker". Like one of those people who plays tennis on his days off, because he is a freed-up Australian musical icon, and shoots out Instagram stories because he can, living life like he was on reality television.