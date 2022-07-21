The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Irae Simone leads fresh faces in Wallabies squad for Rugby Championship

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:25am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Departing Brumby Irae Simone has earned a call-up to the Wallabies squad. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Departing Brumby Irae Simone will have another chance to earn a gold jersey before moving abroad after he was added to the Wallabies squad on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.