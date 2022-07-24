The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Climate and cost of living to dominate Labor's first parliamentary sitting week in government for nearly a decade

Hannah Neale
Finn McHugh
By Hannah Neale, and Finn McHugh
July 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor's first sitting week in government for nearly a decade is set to be dominated by climate change and difficult updates on cost of living pressures.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.