A man in his 70s has died with COVID-19, ACT Health has said.
It brings the total number of lives lost during the pandemic in the territory to 85, with 73 of those recorded in 2022.
There were 165 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Wednesday 8pm.
Of those, three patients are in the ICU but none are on ventilation.
Due to a technical issue, 176 positive rapid antigen test results from the 24 hour period to 8pm on Tuesday were not included in yesterday's result.
It brings the revised number of new cases in the ACT to 1407, with 720 of those as a result of PCR tests and 687 from RATs.
It brings the seven-day rolling average ton 1106.
The lack of federal government direction around masks has meant some Canberra businesses are taking matters into their own hands, such as 85C Daily Cafe in the City.
Since the pandemic began in 2020, manager Skye Lei directed staff to wear masks as people are less likely to catch the virus, keeping everyone safe.
"I think it's much safer because we're making food, we're selling food all day," she said.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
Given COVID cases are rising across Australia, the country's Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly, has strongly suggested people wear masks in indoor spaces.
The indoor settings most likely to see the virus spread are:
The types of masks you can use:
Respirators (N95s, also called P2s) are the most effective at filtering very small particles, because they have multiple fibres and are made of a type of plastic mesh with a charge that attracts and traps viruses and other particles.
Find a brand that fits snugly to your face. Try a few to find one that is most comfortable for you. Note they are not designed for children or people with beards.
The Liberals have called for clarity over COVID-19 messaging following health advice to increase mask use and work from home where appropriate.
Inconsistency in the government's messaging has made it harder for Australians to understand why changes are necessary, the opposition's health spokeswoman Senator Anne Ruston said.
There has been quite a lot of mixed messaging out there. A lot of Australians are very fatigued about having to continually make changes in their lives," she said.
"It's really incumbent on all state and territory governments and the federal government to be really consistent in their messaging, making sure that Australians understand what it is they need to be doing."
More to come.
- With AAP
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
