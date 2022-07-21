The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

CEA Technologies wins major radar defence deal Defence's new Joint Air Battle Management System: Pat Conroy

PB
By Peter Brewer
July 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Critical component': Canberra's CEA wins major defence radar deal

Fyshwick-based CEA Technologies will build four new air defence radars, using its active electronically scanned array technology, as part of the $2.7 billion investment in Defence's new Joint Air Battle Management System.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.