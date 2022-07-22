Burning bright | Trending

Use the gentle glow of a candle, lamp or other mood lighting to create a cocoon-like state for the remainder of winter.
Hex ceiling pendant, $299. Hang individually or in a trio for a stylish effect. freedom.com.au
Amber and sandalwood soy candle, $44.95. Rainy Saturday afternoon? The warm, musky and addictive pairing of amber and sandalwood helps you forget the cold weather. circa.com.au
Olive Garden ceramic jar table lamp, $149. Decorative lamp bases help set the scene in any room. earlysettler.com.au
Hannah Jewett ember candle, $125. Uniquely-shaped candles make a great talking point. youtime.com
Clancy table lamp, $39.95. A brass base and smoked glass shade gives this lamp an art deco-inspired vibe. beaconlighting.com.au
Sage rope tapers, $50. Sophisticated and fun, rope tapers are a natural addition to any table. loveafterlove.com.au
Rio rattan floor lamp, $499.95. If you're redecorating and not sure what your room needs to complete the picture, it might just be a floor lamp; the soft light it emits makes a space feel cosy and welcoming. jameslane.com.au
Grimss pendant lamp, $89. A statement piece that'll reflect beautiful shapes on your walls when it's switched on. ikea.com/au
Alice in Wonderland Mary Blair scented candle, $35.90. With supervision and care, princesses in waiting can also enjoy the ambience created by a twinkling candle. shopdisney.com.au
Cobra candlestick holder set, $340. Reminiscent of an antique candlestick in its substantial weight and height, the gravity-defying curves in mirror polished stainless steel renders it nothing like its forebears. georgjensen.com/en-au
Bergamot & Basil soy wax candle, $44.95. Part of a limited edition winter range, this bold oriental fragrance unites a myriad of scents, such as bitter bergamot and hints of spicy cinnamon. ecoya.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
