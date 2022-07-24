The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Australian War Memorial must formally address frontier violence

By The Canberra Times
July 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian War Memorial director Matt Anderson, in the World War I galleries. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

It was somewhat reassuring to hear the director of the Australian War Memorial directly address the frontier wars in an interview last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.