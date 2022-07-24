COVID hospitalisations in the ACT have risen over the past day despite signs the territory may have reached the peak of the current Omicron wave.
There were 155 patients with COVID-19 in Canberra hospitals in 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, an increase of 10 from the previous day.
One COVID patients is in intensive care is not receiving ventilation.
Case numbers for the territory were also down with 712 new cases reported. There were 1044 cases in the previous reporting period.
Nobody in the ACT died with COVID-19 in the last reporting period. This came after three virus deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday.
Meanwhile, the ACT may have already reached its the peak of the third Omicron wave.
The latest epidemiological report from ACT Health dated from July 11 to July 17 found a decrease in case numbers for the first time in five weeks.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said on Friday that modelling had suggested the ACT could be nearing the peak of the winter wave.
Earlier this month, ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman said case numbers could potentially reach a peak of 3000 a day by early August.
NSW reported 14 new COVID related deaths in the latest reporting period. There are 2260 people with COVID receiving treatment in NSW hospitals with 56 in intensive care.
There were 12,820 new cases reported in NSW.
In Victoria, 12 people with COVID lost their life. There are 849 people hospitalised with the virus in the state, including 27 in intensive care. Victoria recorded 9501 new cases.
Tasmania reported 1155 new cases and there are three patients in intensive care.
Daily case numbers for other jurisdictions for Sunday have not yet been published.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
