The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Canberra COVID hospitalisations rise to 155 with 712 cases reported

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated July 24 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COVID hospitalisations in the ACT have risen over the past day despite signs the territory may have reached the peak of the current Omicron wave.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.