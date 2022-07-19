The Canberra Times
Nurses will continue to rally for better conditions

Lucy Bladen
By Lanie Tindale, and Lucy Bladen
July 19 2022 - 7:30pm
Canberra nurses at a rally outside Canberra Hospital last week calling on the ACT government to match the bonus payments that NSW nurses received. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra's hospitals are in the midst of the "worst time of the pandemic" but the territory government has stood firm on not providing bonus payments to nurses.

