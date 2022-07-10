The head of the ACT nurses and midwives union says he is shocked the ACT government has knocked back a proposal to pay staff a recognition payment, similar to NSW and Victoria.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation ACT branch secretary Matthew Daniel said nurses and midwives in the public health sector were fed up with the lack of recognition they had received through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
"They are exhausted and burnt out," Mr Daniel said.
"There is no end in sight to the pandemic, our public hospitals are stretched beyond safe levels, and the added burden of the flu season is resulting in health workers breaking under the strain. The government knows this and the best it can do is to say 'thanks'," Mr Daniel said.
In June, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a one-off $3000 payment for all employees in the NSW Health Service, to recognise their work on the frontline responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE:
The Victorian state government announced in the same month all public health services and Ambulance Victoria staff would be eligible for a payment of $3000, split over two pay periods.
"These initiatives come as vacancies in healthcare roles have reached record levels," the Victorian Health Department said.
"Rather than taking the opportunity now to provide real and meaningful recognition of the hard work of Canberra's nurses and midwives throughout the pandemic, in similar terms to NSW and Victoria, the ACT government is satisfied that nurses and midwives should just carry on - business as usual. It says a lot about the culture in health care and the government's values," he said in a statement.
Twenty-five nurses left Canberra Hospital's intensive care unit over the Omicron peak, raising concerns about a lack of senior staff, The Canberra Times reported in May.
While the number of nurses across the territory's public health system has increased by almost 280 staff over the past year, the union remained concerned about the skills mix as more junior staff replaced senior outgoing health workers.
"We are committed to taking the right steps to support our team members as we strive to provide the best working environment we can," Canberra Health Services executive director division of surgery Lisa Gilmore said at the time.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.