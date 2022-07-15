The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Nurse and Midwife Federation ACT members rally for culture-change

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:43am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nurses and midwives are demanding the ACT government address burnout, staff shortages and "appalling" culture issues within the public health sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.